DUI charge against cop dismissed

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A DUI charge filed against a former Florence Police officer has been dismissed in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Jeffrey Lester Redcross was arrested charged with driving under the influence in Town Creek back in 2019.

After the arrest, Redcross was placed on administrative leave. He was already on leave for an unrelated matter.

According to court documents the Times Daily found, the DUI charge against the former officer has been dismissed upon payment of court costs. It does not indicate how much those court costs were. A second charge of reasonable and prudent speed was also dismissed.

Redcross has since resigned from the Florence Police Department, he is now a police officer in North Courtland.

