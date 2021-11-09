Deals
DUI charge against cop dismissed

(WHSV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A DUI charge filed against a former Florence Police officer has been dismissed in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Jeffrey Lester Redcross was arrested charged with driving under the influence in Town Creek back in 2019.

After the arrest, Redcross was placed on administrative leave. He was already on leave for an unrelated matter.

According to court documents the Times Daily found, the DUI charge against the former officer has been dismissed upon payment of court costs. It does not indicate how much those court costs were. A second charge of reasonable and prudent speed was also dismissed.

Redcross has since resigned from the Florence Police Department, he is now a police officer in North Courtland.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to our news partner’s website here.

