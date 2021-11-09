Dog stolen from Marshall County Animal Shelter attacks woman, back at shelter

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Havoc, the pit bull who was involved in a September incident in Guntersville and later stolen from the Marshall County Animal Shelter, has been found and is back in custody.

He was found on Monday after an anonymous tip led investigators to the owner’s mother’s house in Guntersville.

On September 17, Teri Angel went to visit Valina Jackson at her home in Guntersville. Angel said she went to Jackson’s about her brother but didn’t expect what would happen next.

Jackson’s pit bull Havoc attacked Angel while she was sitting on the bed.

“Thankfully, I put my head down really fast, and so he grabbed a hold of my ponytail and shook my head so hard that my scalp was pulled off of my head. I landed on the floor, and I just put my arms around my neck and really just planned for my funeral,” said Angel.

Angel was taken to Marshall Medical Center for her injuries and then was transferred to Huntsville Hospital for emergency surgery.

A court hearing was held on October 20, to determine whether or not if the dog needed to be euthanized.

Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks testified in court; that the dog passed behavioral tests and did not need to be euthanized.

The dog was placed at the B&A Animal Hospital in Boaz and then transferred to the Animal Shelter.

On October 20, Hooks discovered that part of the shelter’s fence had been cut, and Havoc was stolen.

“This dog will attack again and that’s going to be a very bad thing for the county and for the dog to be stolen,” said Angel.

Valina Jackson, Kevin Allison, and Richard Johnson were all arrested and charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

As of now, no further charges have been made.

Angel said she plans to attend the Marshall County Commission meeting on Wednesday to find out why the dog was ruled not dangerous and then released to the animal shelter. The dog is currently at the Guntersville Animal Hospital.

