Chilly start today with clouds increasing and temps in the 70s

Happy Tuesday! Not as cold today, but you still need a sweatshirt.

We’re waking up to another cool morning across the Valley with temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds have begun to move in overnight and we will see more throughout the day today. Mostly cloudy skies are likely through the afternoon today, but that likely won’t inhibit us from warming up this afternoon! Temperatures this afternoon are likely to climb back into the low to mid 70s with help from a south wind. That will stay around 5 to 10 mph throughout a majority of the day today.

Clouds will stick around overnight into Wednesday keeping our overnight temperatures mild. We will wake up Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s. A little more sunshine expected Wednesday and it will likely be the last time we see the 70s for a while.

Veterans Day, Thursday, will be when our changes start to slide through. We are tracking a cold front which will bring us showers and storms by the afternoon along with some gusty winds. Winds look to be breezy for much of the day, gusting from the south at 15 to 25 mph. The timing of the rain will be the big question, especially with the Veterans Parade starting at 11 A.M. I believe the parade will be dry, but we will continue to watch this system and update you with the latest! Behind the front we are looking at a much cooler stretch with highs into the low to mid 50s and sunshine this weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

