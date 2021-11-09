Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Arab High School student bites school resource officer

Arab High School is making changes to its GPA policy
Arab High School is making changes to its GPA policy
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab High School student was suspended on Monday after biting a school resource officer.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, the student had a meeting with their grandmother and school officials after being suspended last week. WAFF 48 is told the student became irate and bit the school resource officer.

The student, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a juvenile detention center. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash

Latest News

California man accused of defrauding 7 Ala. investors out of over $1.4 million
Traffic delays: accident on Hwy 431 between Monte Sano, Dug Hill Road
“We recently completed $300 million in new roads. Roads are key for us to be able to grow,”...
Mayor Tommy Battle’s State of the City Address highlights
Murder and arson suspect dies
Murder and arson suspect dies