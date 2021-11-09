Arab High School student bites school resource officer

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - An Arab High School student was suspended on Monday after biting a school resource officer.

According to Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn, the student had a meeting with their grandmother and school officials after being suspended last week. WAFF 48 is told the student became irate and bit the school resource officer.

The student, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a juvenile detention center. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.