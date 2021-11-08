Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after a welfare call was placed to her home on Friday.

Officers say Jenna D. Marion was arrested on November 5, after officers observed several children in the resident were living in “very poor conditions”. The apartment on Hermitage Drive in Florence was covered with bugs, trash, bodily fluids and there was a strong smell of bodily fluids coming from the apartment, according to police.

Marion was charged with assault-torture/willful abuse of a child-family and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held on a $16,500 bond.

