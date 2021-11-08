Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions

Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after a welfare call was placed to her home on Friday.

Officers say Jenna D. Marion was arrested on November 5, after officers observed several children in the resident were living in “very poor conditions”. The apartment on Hermitage Drive in Florence was covered with bugs, trash, bodily fluids and there was a strong smell of bodily fluids coming from the apartment, according to police.

Marion was charged with assault-torture/willful abuse of a child-family and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held on a $16,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

Fire chief believes faulty wiring led to fatal fire
Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Huntsville Police investigating stabbing
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later