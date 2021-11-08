Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Warm stretch of days will end Thursday as cold front moves through

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear skies and calm conditions will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will be chilly in the low to middle 40s, but certainly not as cold as the past several nights. More clouds will move in for Tuesday afternoon leaving us partly to mostly cloudy, highs will reach the lower 70s yet again. Wednesday will feel more humid with mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures in the lower 70s.

We are tracking a cold front that will come through on Thursday Veteran’s Day that will likely bring scattered to numerous rain showers across North Alabama. Rain will linger into Friday morning with cooler temps during the afternoon, highs will just be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next weekend is looking much cooler than normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later

Latest News

Pit pull back in custody
Pit pull stolen from Marshall County Animal Shelter back in custody
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
Darren Dawson
UAH president announces retirement
WAFF 48 News at 4 p.m.
WAFF 48 News at 4 p.m.