Warm stretch of days will end Thursday as cold front moves through

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear skies and calm conditions will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will be chilly in the low to middle 40s, but certainly not as cold as the past several nights. More clouds will move in for Tuesday afternoon leaving us partly to mostly cloudy, highs will reach the lower 70s yet again. Wednesday will feel more humid with mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures in the lower 70s.

We are tracking a cold front that will come through on Thursday Veteran’s Day that will likely bring scattered to numerous rain showers across North Alabama. Rain will linger into Friday morning with cooler temps during the afternoon, highs will just be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next weekend is looking much cooler than normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

