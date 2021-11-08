UAH president announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Darren Dawson from the University of Alabama in Huntsville announced on Monday his upcoming retiring plans effective December.

According to school officials, The UAH Committee of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees and the UAH Presidential Advisory Committee will meet on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. to receive a “strategic update” from UA System Chancellor Finis St. John.

The meeting will be held in the UAH Student Services Building in room 112. According to UAH officials, Chancellor St. John will share information about the planned transition.

