Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

UAH president announces retirement

Darren Dawson
Darren Dawson(UAH)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Darren Dawson from the University of Alabama in Huntsville announced on Monday his upcoming retiring plans effective December.

According to school officials, The UAH Committee of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees and the UAH Presidential Advisory Committee will meet on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. to receive a “strategic update” from UA System Chancellor Finis St. John.

The meeting will be held in the UAH Student Services Building in room 112. According to UAH officials, Chancellor St. John will share information about the planned transition.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later

Latest News

Pit pull back in custody
Pit pull stolen from Marshall County Animal Shelter back in custody
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student
WAFF 10 Day forecast
Warm stretch of days will end Thursday as cold front moves through
Highlighting Huntsville growth
Highlighting Huntsville growth