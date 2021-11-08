Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating four persons of interest.
The subjects are persons of interest with a residential burglary around the Wall Triana area, according to the sheriff’s office.
If you or anyone you know thinks they know these men, you are asked to contact Investigator Finley at (256) 533-8847 or at their email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
