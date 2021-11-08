Deals
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying subjects

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four...
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these four men.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating four persons of interest.

The subjects are persons of interest with a residential burglary around the Wall Triana area, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you or anyone you know thinks they know these men, you are asked to contact Investigator Finley at (256) 533-8847 or at their email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

🚨PERSONS OF INTEREST🚨 Do you know the identity or whereabouts of these individuals? Madison County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

