Pit pull stolen from Marshall County Animal Shelter back in custody

Pit pull back in custody
Pit pull back in custody
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The pit bull that was stolen, following the brutal attack that seriously injured a woman, was recovered on Monday, according to Marshall County Animal Control officials.

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Valina Jackson had the dog at her mother’s house on Wyeth Mountain Road. They received an anonymous tip and recovered a dog. WAFF 48 is told no arrests have been made at this time.

A city judge will make the final determination on the outcome of the pit pull. The dog is currently at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

Three people are facing charges after deputies say they stole a dog that brutally attacked a woman last month.

Richard Johnson, Kevin Allison and Valina Jackson face several charges including criminal trespassing.

Authorities say Teri Angel was attacked by a pit bull when she went to Jackson’s home. Jackson, who owns the dog, said it’s a therapy dog.

A piece of Angel’s scalp was ripped off by the dog and she had to have surgery. A judge ordered the dog be placed in the animal shelter for observation. However, the dog was stolen by the owner along with the other two suspects.

A spokesperson for the Marshall County sheriff’s office says Johnson, Allison, and Jackson cut a hole in the fence and took the dog. The trio was arrested on Nov. 4.

