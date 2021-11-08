Deals
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)(Robert Bumsted | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas. (WLBT) - According to the Rolling Stone, Ole Miss student Madison Dubiski was among those killed at the Astroworld festival.

In a Facebook post by Riley Dimeo, Dubiski was described as “beautiful, sweet, kind, and generous.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Ole Miss graduate Madison Dubiski was among those killed at...
According to the Houston Chronicle, Ole Miss graduate Madison Dubiski was among those killed at the Astroworld festival.(Riley Dimeo)

Eight victims were killed, and numerous were injured at the music festival in Houston.

According to the Associated Press, the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing, which caused fans to squeeze tightly together, to where they could not breathe or move their arms.

Nick Johnson, a high school senior described the scene by saying “Everyone was passing out around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you just couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even pick your arms up.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

