Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Mother still seeking answers after son killed in Madison County car crash in June

“Here’s another situation where there’s still not accountability for someone who could be charged immediately,”
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -This weekend Jacklynn Stroz and her son Mikey were supposed to a football game in Kentucky together.

“It was a trip that I was supposed to do with my son and his best friend. His dad is now one of the Tennessee football coaches so they moved from Florida to Tennessee back in May so this was the trip. We were going to the Tennessee, Kentucky game,” said Stroz.

But Mikey wasn’t there because he was killed in car crash on U.S. 431, 2 miles south of New Hope in June.

“Our worlds are turned upside down right now. It’s completely different,” said Stroz.

Now almost five months later, Mikey’s mom is still waiting on a grand jury hearing.

Cases are backlogged because of the pandemic.

“Here’s another family suffering the lost of their kid and here’s another situation where there’s still not accountability for someone who could be charged immediately,” said Stroz.

The driver of a Ford F150 was traveling on the wrong side when his truck and the  car Mikey was in collided head on around 2:45 that morning.

“I got the phone call at about seven a.m. from Mikey’s aunt. She was in hysterics. The first thing she said to me was Jack there’s been a horrible accident. Mikey didn’t make it and Maddie and Mac are still in surgery,” said Stroz.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tell me their investigation is complete and they turned the investigation over to the DA’s office.

Mickey’s mother said that the wheels of justice is slowly turning.

“This is where there’s a lack of justice in the state of Alabama for families who are going through something like this. I don’t know where this mistake has happened where families are having to grieve the loss of their kid or whoever their loved ones are and they have to wait for these charges to be pressed. Someone needs to be held accountable immediately,” said Stroz.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

Dyllan Jones, Joshua Dutton
Forgery investigation leads to 2 arrests, four additional suspects wanted
Huntsville State of the City
Wade Schmale was arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office on child sex abuse charges.
Man charged with child sex abuse
Huntsville redistricting plans
Huntsville Council President to answer questions at redistricting community meeting