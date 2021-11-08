Morgan Wallen, Alabama headline Pepsi Rock the South 2022 lineup

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Pepsi Rock the South is back in Cullman on August 5 and 6, 2022 – with a new, huge lineup of musicians.

Organizers of Pepsi Rock the South Driven by Mitch Smith Chevrolet will have Morgan Wallen and ALABAMA as the 2022 headliners with other well-known musicians, HARDY, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Matt Stell and Dee Jay Silver playing for festival goers.

Morgan Wallen has over four billion streams, multi-Platinum certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. Wallen’s album Dangerous: The Double Album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and was the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history.

“Morgan Wallen is one of the most highly-acclaimed rising stars in country music, and we are excited to welcome him to Rock The South to join our best lineup to date,” said Shane Quick- Partner-Pepsi Rock the South. “He has been our most requested artist in the eleven-year history of the festival, and we are excited to give our fans what they have been asking for.”

Morgan Wallen to headline at Pepsi Rock the South (Chris Johnson)

Building on the best year yet for the festival, the Pepsi Rock The South team is also investing over $1 million in improvements to the facility.

“Alabama weather in the summer can be unpredictable, and the Pepsi Rock The South team is making enhancements to the entire venue,” said Quick. “These changes include more parking options, additional restrooms and RV upgrades.”

ALABAMA has 21 straight #1 hits, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. Their rocking edge broadened country music’s audience and led to 73 million albums, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets will go on-sale on November 9 at 10:00 AM CST at http://www.rockthesouth.com. General admission tickets start at $89, and VIP tickets start at $299. This year’s VIP attendees will enjoy an upgraded experience from past years, including a parking pass, cooled tents, private restrooms, and private access to concessions. Each ticket tier has limited quantities available.

Additional Rock The South artists will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

