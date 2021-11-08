Mayor Tommy Battle’s State of the City Address highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During Monday’s State of the City Address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle boasted about some of the amazing things he has seen as the city booms with growth.

He discussed the Rocket City’s recent accomplishments and goals for the future.

Mayor Tommy Battle was elected to lead Huntsville 13 years ago, and he’s been in office ever since!

When he first took office, he had a vision for Huntsville and he say’s the vision is now reality. Huntsville is the states biggest city, and the economy is strong.

”In the early years, it was a vision for what Huntsville could become. The city we wanted to grow into, we might have grown into it,” said Mayor Battle.

You see the growth every time you drive around, and see new homes being built.

The population of Huntsville has increased about 20 percent in just the last decade.

Earlier this year, it was announced Huntsville is now the biggest city in the state.

In order to keep up with the growth, a lot of money has been spent to improving the roads you drive on, across the city.

“We recently completed $300 million in new roads. Roads are key for us to be able to grow,” said Mayor Battle.

Improving the roads will help thousands of people get to jobs, some that have just been announced like at Toyota Manufacturing.

“We have maintained this measured momentum of 2,600 jobs per year. It’s not just people moving to Huntsville that will fill these new jobs, it’s people from across North Alabama,” said Mayor Battle.

“We use to have entry level jobs and professional jobs, now we have jobs that go across the entire spectrum,” said Chamber of Commerce Chair Jeff Gronberg.

You can’t talk about this years accomplishments without mentioning the long awaited arrival of Trader Joes and The Cheesecake Factory that are now open in Huntsville.

“We could have announced 100,000 jobs and not gotten the same press play we got off of Trader Joes and Cheesecake Factory,” said Mayor Battle.

Mayor Battle talked about the next big business he wants in Huntsville.

If he had his pick, he’d like to see a Macy’s.

