Man charged with child sex abuse

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man on a child sex abuse charge.

Wade Riley Schmale, 25, was arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center on November 4. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

The sheriff’s office says the warrant was obtained by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators after they received several reports of the alleged abuse.

Schmale has had previous charges in Cullman almost all are traffic violations except for one, which was a misdemeanor charge for fishing without a license.

