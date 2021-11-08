Jackson County murder, arson suspect dies due to pre-existing health issues

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man, who was charged with arson and murder following a July Section fire, has passed away, according to officials.

Timothy Cooper is accused of starting a fire at John Homes Apartment complex in Section on July 4. According to authorities, 80-year-old Sharon Kay Tarver was the victim fatally injured in the fire.

Cooper was originally being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $225,000 bond. After his court appearance on Sept. 2, Cooper bonded out, became very ill and was released to hospice care.

He later died on Sept. 17, according to Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

