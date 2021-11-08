Huntsville’s State of the City to focus on economic development today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is Huntsville’s annual State of the City address. Mayor Tommy Battle will explore Huntsville’s achievements over the past year and plans for the future.

This event is hosted by the chamber of commerce so Mayor Battle will mainly focus on economic development.

Not only is Huntsville the fastest-growing metro area in the state of Alabama but it is also one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast, according to Huntsville’s Chamber of Commerce.

Huntsville city’s director of communications, Kelly Schrimsher says the mayor and his administration have been intentional about all the infrastructure in the city to be prepared for the growth. Schrimsher says they are prepared to grow while keeping the quality high.

“This has been a growth strategy. Everything from where we put a road preemptively, knowing where we want the industry to grow to water treatment plants to libraries and parks and schools and even urban renewal projects,” Schrimsher said. “Making sure that we’re keeping our finger on the pulse on areas of town that might need some additional assistance.”

She says one reason many people are coming here is because of the community that’s already here. One challenge is keeping the people who are from here to stay here.

According to the Huntsville Business Journal, rental prices in the city rose 10.5% above the national average in 2020. That’s the seventh-highest increase in the country. She says they’re developing workforce housing options at all different price points.

That meeting is happening at noon Monday. Tickets are sold out but you can watch the meeting at the live stream above or on the official 48 Facebook page.

