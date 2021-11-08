Huntsville Police investigating stabbing
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says it has opened an investigation after a person was stabbed early Monday morning.
HPD says the stabbing happened on Canada Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.
After officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim who was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim knew the offender. However, the victim refused to cooperate with the police. HPD continues to investigate this incident.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.