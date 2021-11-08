Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville Police investigating stabbing

Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.(KEYC Photo)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says it has opened an investigation after a person was stabbed early Monday morning.

HPD says the stabbing happened on Canada Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

After officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim who was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim knew the offender. However, the victim refused to cooperate with the police. HPD continues to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

Fire chief believes faulty wiring led to fatal fire
Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later