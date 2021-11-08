Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that a Huntsville man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash on Halloween.

Raequon Mikal Carter, 24, died at the hospital on November 4, according to ALEA. He was a passenger in a car that left the road and hit a culvert on October 31. Carter was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver and another passenger were also sent to the hospital.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near Maysville Road 11 miles northeast of Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
Huntsville will hold a community meeting for redistricting in the city.
Huntsville redistricting community meeting
A family is still asking questions after their son was killed in a wreck.
Family still searching for answers after son was killed
Megan Plotka previews the State of the City for Huntsville which begins at noon Monday.
Huntsville state of the city