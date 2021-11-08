Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that a Huntsville man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash on Halloween.

Raequon Mikal Carter, 24, died at the hospital on November 4, according to ALEA. He was a passenger in a car that left the road and hit a culvert on October 31. Carter was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver and another passenger were also sent to the hospital.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near Maysville Road 11 miles northeast of Huntsville.

