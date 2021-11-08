Huntsville Council President to answer questions at redistricting community meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Council President John Meredith will speak at a redistricting community meeting today.

It’s being hosted by the Oakwood University chapter of the NAACP and the United Collegiate Black Scholars Think Tank. It’s organized by Dr. Marcya Burden, the pre-law advisor at Oakwood University.

The meeting’s style will be an informal question and answer session.

The goal is to have more people learn about the process and how to have their voices heard. According to Oakwood University, they are encouraged to ask about how redistricting will impact issues across the board. From broader topics like social justice and political voice all the way to more specific issues, like tax revenue, voting, food and jobs.

This is separate from the city council’s redistricting town halls. There are five in total with the third one happening tomorrow, the last one is on November 22.

“It’s a once every 10-year thing and we want to make sure that every citizen and every group has an opportunity to weigh in on this issue,” Meredith said. “We want to be transparent and accountable and the way to do that is to invite the public as often as possible to participate.”

That meeting is happening at 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood University Community Health Action Center which is located on 1863 Sparkman Drive. It will also be livestreamed on Zoom. If you would like to watch the stream, the room ID is 798 7466 1142 and the password is dc15su.

