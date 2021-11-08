Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Frost & fog to start with the 70s expected much of the week

For for some
For for some(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! It is another chilly and foggy start for some spots.

We are waking up this morning with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s across the Valley. Some spots are sitting into the low 40s out there. Fog has developed for some communities, but it isn’t a widespread issue. Wind is calm this morning and should stay that way for much of the day today, around 2 to 4 mph. The afternoon today looks perfect with temperatures climbing towards the 70s and plenty of sunshine. In fact, that is about where the next three days will be. Tuesday does look to have a lot more cloud cover, but it should still stay nice and warm.

Right now, it looks like our next weathermaker will move in as we head into Thursday. A cold front will bring the threat of storms sometime during the day. At this point, it looks like it will more likely be in the afternoon and into the evening, but we will watch this closely because if it is any earlier it could impact the Veterans Day Parade. From there, the temperatures will plummet, with highs this weekend into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Great start to the week with sun and 70s!
Sunshine & low 70s to start the week
Sunday morning's weather forecast
Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley
Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley