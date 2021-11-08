Frost & fog to start with the 70s expected much of the week

Happy Monday! It is another chilly and foggy start for some spots.

We are waking up this morning with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s across the Valley. Some spots are sitting into the low 40s out there. Fog has developed for some communities, but it isn’t a widespread issue. Wind is calm this morning and should stay that way for much of the day today, around 2 to 4 mph. The afternoon today looks perfect with temperatures climbing towards the 70s and plenty of sunshine. In fact, that is about where the next three days will be. Tuesday does look to have a lot more cloud cover, but it should still stay nice and warm.

Right now, it looks like our next weathermaker will move in as we head into Thursday. A cold front will bring the threat of storms sometime during the day. At this point, it looks like it will more likely be in the afternoon and into the evening, but we will watch this closely because if it is any earlier it could impact the Veterans Day Parade. From there, the temperatures will plummet, with highs this weekend into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

