Forgery investigation leads to 2 arrests, four additional suspects wanted
DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects have been arrested and four others are still wanted in connection with a forgery investigation in Decatur.
Investigators with Decatur Police said the initial forgery report happened on October 6, 2021 at a local business. According to police, the business reported 43 checks were forged, resulting in more than $21,000 in losses.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and issued warrants for six suspects. Two suspects are in custody.
On November 2, 29-year-old Dyllan Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $4,000 bond.
On November 5, 36-year-old Joshua Dutton was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dutton was additionally charged with first-degree theft and six counts third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $46,000 bond.
The Decatur Police Department asks for the public’s help to find the following suspects with active warrants.
30-year-old Alexsanyna Collier of Decatur: Active warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Jeremy Chatmon, 37, of Decatur: Active warrant for third-degree forgery
37-year-old Jason Whitt of Knoxville, TN: Active warrant for identity theft
51-year-old Gerald Kirby of Trinity: Active warrants for first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft
Below are photos of the suspects from Decatur Police.
Contact Decatur Police if you know any information.
