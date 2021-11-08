Deals
Forgery investigation leads to 2 arrests, four additional suspects wanted

Dyllan Jones, Joshua Dutton
Dyllan Jones, Joshua Dutton(Decatur Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects have been arrested and four others are still wanted in connection with a forgery investigation in Decatur.

Investigators with Decatur Police said the initial forgery report happened on October 6, 2021 at a local business. According to police, the business reported 43 checks were forged, resulting in more than $21,000 in losses.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and issued warrants for six suspects. Two suspects are in custody.

On November 2, 29-year-old Dyllan Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $4,000 bond.

On November 5, 36-year-old Joshua Dutton was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dutton was additionally charged with first-degree theft and six counts third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $46,000 bond.

The Decatur Police Department asks for the public’s help to find the following suspects with active warrants.

30-year-old Alexsanyna Collier of Decatur: Active warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Jeremy Chatmon, 37, of Decatur: Active warrant for third-degree forgery

37-year-old Jason Whitt of Knoxville, TN: Active warrant for identity theft

51-year-old Gerald Kirby of Trinity: Active warrants for first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft

Below are photos of the suspects from Decatur Police.

Left to right: Gerald Kirby, Alexsanyna Collier, Jason Whitt, Jeremy Chatmon
Left to right: Gerald Kirby, Alexsanyna Collier, Jason Whitt, Jeremy Chatmon(Decatur Police)

Contact Decatur Police if you know any information.

