Fire chief believes faulty wiring led to fatal fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Fire Chief Brent Dennis confirmed to 48 News that a man died in a camper fire Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Lazy Creek Road in Albertville at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night. As crews began to search the property, they found the body of 52-year-old Jackie Parrish. Fire officials say he died from the fire.

Dennis says the fire is still under investigation but they believe faulty wiring was the cause.

The State Fire Marshall, Douglas Fire, Nixon Chapel Fire and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

