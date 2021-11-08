Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Fire chief believes faulty wiring led to fatal fire

(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Fire Chief Brent Dennis confirmed to 48 News that a man died in a camper fire Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Lazy Creek Road in Albertville at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night. As crews began to search the property, they found the body of 52-year-old Jackie Parrish. Fire officials say he died from the fire.

Dennis says the fire is still under investigation but they believe faulty wiring was the cause.

The State Fire Marshall, Douglas Fire, Nixon Chapel Fire and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

Latest News

Jenna Marion was arrested by Florence Police Friday November 5.
Woman arrested after police find children living in poor conditions
Decatur man dies 24 days after being shot.
Huntsville Police investigating stabbing
Metro Police praise a North Nashville pastor for stopping Dezire Baganda who pulled out a gun...
Pastor disarms gunman during church service in Nashville, according to police
(Source: WALB)
Huntsville man succumbs to car crash injuries days later