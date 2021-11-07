Wreck leads to Crossville man’s death

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck led to the death of a Crossville man on Saturday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says 65-year-old Ellis James Oliver was killed when the truck he was driving crashed into an SUV at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say Oliver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Gray Road, just two miles north of Albertville.

