Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Wreck leads to Crossville man’s death

.
.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck led to the death of a Crossville man on Saturday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says 65-year-old Ellis James Oliver was killed when the truck he was driving crashed into an SUV at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say Oliver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Gray Road, just two miles north of Albertville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
(Source: WALB)
Shoals man killed in early morning wreck
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley
Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley
Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley
Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley
Clocks go BACK one hour; Frosty 30s in the morning
Clocks go BACK one hour; Frosty 30s in the morning
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds