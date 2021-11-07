Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night

Deals
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, November 6 there were two house fires in Geneva County. There were no injuries at either fire, but but homes are a total loss.

The first fire was just after 6p.m. off of Highway 52 and North Whitney. Numerous agencies including Geneva and Samson responded.

The other fire happened just a few hours later at 9 p.m. This house fire was on Highway 27 about three miles north of the intersection of Highway 52.

Numerous agencies including Geneva, Coffee Springs, Bellwood and Black responded. Geneva Police Department, Geneva Rescue, and Geneva county SO are assisting.

No cause has been reported. Both fires remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

