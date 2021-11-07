Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a runaway juvenile was wounded and another was arrested following a knife attack.

Police say, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the intersection of Garner and Baugh Streets in reference to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, the police department tells News Leader 9 that officers found two juveniles who had been reported as runaways from a group home in LaGrange.

Authorities say one juvenile suffered a stab wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

LaGrange police say both juveniles initially gave information alluding that the victim was attacked by an unknown person. It was later determined that the two were involved in a physical altercation which led to one stabbing the other with a knife, according to police.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

