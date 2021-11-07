Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

One killed, three others injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person...
Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and three others injured.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and three others injured.

Authorities say that around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the GMV Club on Avenue D Ensley. Police say officers found three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say a fourth person, 35-year-old Jeremy Managan, was also taken to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe a fight inside of the club led to the shooting.

So far, there is no word on if there are any suspects in custody. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old...
Sheriff’s office searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in October

Latest News

Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night
Criminal trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones starts Monday
Men and depression
Men’s health awareness month: Many experts say men’s depression is underdiagnosed
Jacksonville apartments
Large apartment fire in Jacksonville