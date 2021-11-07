Deals
Lawrence County deputy arrested on DUI charges

David Allen was charged with a DUI on Sunday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a deputy was arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

David Allen was charged with a DUI and speeding in a construction zone, according to an arrest record. Allen was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,300 bond.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with 48 News that Allen is employed with the department and that he was arrested. The sheriff’s office has not released anything further on the arrest.

