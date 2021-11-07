Lauderdale County sheriff won’t seek reelection

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told our news partners at the Times Daily in an exclusive interview he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Singleton was sworn in as a reserve deputy sheriff in 1972. His first job was to help park cars next to Central High School’s football stadium for its upcoming game.

“On the first day on the job as a reserve deputy, one of the deputies asked me why I wanted to volunteer my time to be a reserve deputy. My response was because one day I want to be sheriff,” he recalled to the Times Daily.

That finally came true in 2014 and then again in 2018 but after 45 years in law enforcement, his career will come to a close at the end of his term next year.

“I struggled with the decision for several months,” he told the Times Daily. “…The last two years have been tough on law enforcement. Even though we haven’t had those kind of issues here locally, it takes a toll on you. I think I’m like a lot of guys, thinking the last two years really wore me down mentally.”

Singleton told the Times Daily that he wants to be remembered for leaving the sheriff’s department in a better place than he found it.

When he first took office, the starting pay for county corrections officers was $21,292 and the starting salary for a deputy sheriff was $27,535. Now corrections officers start at $31,000 and put to $41,475 for deputies depending on their education, training and experience.

