Large apartment fire in Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jacksonville Fire Department’s website, they responded to a structure fire at the Pheasant Run apartments and they responded to an agency assist call at the apartments.

The apartment complex, located at 210 Greenleaf St. SW in Jacksonville, Alabama, was in flames. A witness sent a photo to WBRC early Sunday morning.

There is no further information from authorities at this time. We reached out to Jacksonville Fire Department but we have not heard back.

