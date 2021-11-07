Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Large apartment fire in Jacksonville

Jacksonville apartments
Jacksonville apartments(Peyton Kelley)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jacksonville Fire Department’s website, they responded to a structure fire at the Pheasant Run apartments and they responded to an agency assist call at the apartments.

The apartment complex, located at 210 Greenleaf St. SW in Jacksonville, Alabama, was in flames. A witness sent a photo to WBRC early Sunday morning.

Sample HTML block
123movies
html code for google maps

There is no further information from authorities at this time. We reached out to Jacksonville Fire Department but we have not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
(Source: WALB)
Shoals man killed in early morning wreck
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old...
Sheriff’s office searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in October

Latest News

Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night
Criminal trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones starts Monday
Men and depression
Men’s health awareness month: Many experts say men’s depression is underdiagnosed
Sheriff Rick Singleton getting his COVID-19 vaccine
Lauderdale County sheriff won’t seek reelection