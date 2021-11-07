Deals
Huntsville Utilities fixing water main break

(KWCH)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says it has crews on the scene of a water main break that is causing some residents to experience water outages.

The outages affect the 4000 block of Glendale Lane in Huntsville. Crews are working to store service to customers but at this time they do not know when service will be restored.

When we are told the service has been restored, we will update this story.

WATER OUTAGE Water is currently out in the 4000 block of Glendale Lane due to a water main break. Huntsville...

Posted by Huntsville Utilities on Sunday, November 7, 2021

