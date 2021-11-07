Great start to the week with sun and 70s!

Mostly clear skies will stay with us this evening and overnight with chilly lows once again dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will be a fantastic start to the week with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will gradually warm and become more seasonal for the work week with morning temperatures in the low to middle 40s each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar days with passing clouds and high temperatures reaching the lower 70s, things will feel a touch more humid as well.

We are tracking a cold front that will come through on Thursday Veteran’s Day that will likely bring scattered to numerous rain showers across North Alabama. Rain will linger into Friday morning with cooler temps during the afternoon, highs will just be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next weekend is looking much cooler than normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

