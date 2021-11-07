Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to fog and frost Sunday morning.

Temperatures are on the cooler side with the 30s settled in. We will warm up in the next several hours, eventually topping out in the lower 60s.

Sunshine will help us to feel more fall-like through the afternoon hours but remember, it will set earlier this evening.

The warm up continues with the 60s and 70s moving in next week and a nice dry stretch of days.

Unfortunately, Thursday through parts of your weekend are looking a little soggy!

