Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Foggy, frosty Sunday morning in the Valley

By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! You are waking up to fog and frost Sunday morning.

Temperatures are on the cooler side with the 30s settled in. We will warm up in the next several hours, eventually topping out in the lower 60s.

Sunshine will help us to feel more fall-like through the afternoon hours but remember, it will set earlier this evening.

The warm up continues with the 60s and 70s moving in next week and a nice dry stretch of days.

Unfortunately, Thursday through parts of your weekend are looking a little soggy!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Huntsville Police has opened an investigation after a juvenile was transported to the hospital...
Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
(Source: WALB)
Shoals man killed in early morning wreck
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Clocks go BACK one hour; Frosty 30s in the morning
Clocks go BACK one hour; Frosty 30s in the morning
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Frost Advisory and clocks go back one hour tonight
Saturday morning's weather forecast