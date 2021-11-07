Deals
Albertville woman family speaks after she was found dead in the ditch with gunshot wounds

“I’m angry and we’re all angry and we’re hurt,”
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.
Authorities are investigating the death of Jana Chatman after her body was discovered on Friday.(waff)
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jana Miller Chatman’s family members are still in disbelief this happened. They have a lot of unanswered questions.

“Very close. I loved her and she loved me,” said Chatman’s cousin Amy Kirkland.

Kirkland and her cousin Jana Miller Chatman’s friendship was shattered when Jana was found in a ditch shot to death on Friday morning.

“I’m angry and we’re all angry and we’re hurt,” said Chatman.

She said her family lost a big piece of their family.

“She was loyal and she was loving and she was kind and she was a fighter and she was brave,” said Chatman.

Kirkland said the last year of Jana’s  life had been really hard.

“She had lost her husband a year ago. Then she lost her boyfriend to cancer over a week ago so I know she was hurting,” said Chatman.

So she hoped that Jana would have another chance at happiness.

“I was hoping that she was going to get remarried and find love again and have children because she is wonderful with kids,” said Chatman.

But all of that was taken away leaving her family grieving.

“I think it will take a while to come to terms with what happened,” said Chatman.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

