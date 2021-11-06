Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead, two others injured

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road just after 1:00 a..m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three people were hurt from the crash. Two were transported to Huntsville Hospital by Athens Emergency Services crews and the third person was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the two injured people are not known. The identities of all three have not been released by the coroner’s office.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash and a cause has not been released as of yet.

