Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning

(KVLY)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are in serious condition after possibly suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to HEMSI officials.

Don Webster at HEMSI says that emergency crews received a call at 9:49 a.m. Saturday morning of three people unconscious inside a mobile home or campervan at the Huntsville Dragway.

Emergency crews discovered the three victims aged roughly 17, 19 and 50, according to officials. The 17-year-old was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, the other two victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital main. All three were in serious condition and unconscious.

HEMSI officials say they believe all suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into exactly how the three victims were poisoned but a preliminary investigation showed a heater in the mobile home could be to blame.

More information is expected as the investigation continues. When we learn more, we will update this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

