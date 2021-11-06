Shoals man killed in early morning wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says 58-year-old Kenneth T. Yates was killed after the car he was driving left the roadway and hit a metal guardrail at 2:30 a.m. Yates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 184 near the 6-mile marker, just five miles east of Muscle Shoals.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

