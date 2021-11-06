Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Shoals man killed in early morning wreck

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says 58-year-old Kenneth T. Yates was killed after the car he was driving left the roadway and hit a metal guardrail at 2:30 a.m. Yates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 184 near the 6-mile marker, just five miles east of Muscle Shoals.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD video releases video in Crystal Ragland Shooting
HPD releases body camera footage in shooting death of Crystal Ragland
Police investigate possible homicide in Albertville
Homicide investigation underway after female found dead in Albertville
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County crash
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Spiders in the kitchen at Bridge Street and a Chinese buffet bombs
Danny Pitts
Former Decatur pastor faces multiple sodomy charges

Latest News

Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old...
Sheriff’s office searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in October
Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender