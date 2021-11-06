Deals
Sheriff’s office searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in October

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old...
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Alora Bovard after she was last seen on October 26.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to keep their eyes open for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in October.

Alora Bovard was last seen on October 26 at about 9:30 p.m. in Fairfield. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a tie-dye design and ripped denim jeans. Bovard is 5′1″, 101 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you or someone you know thinks they have seen Alora, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (205) 325-1450 and press option 2 when prompted.

