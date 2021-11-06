Sheriff’s office searching for 13-year-old girl last seen in October

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to keep their eyes open for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in October.

Alora Bovard was last seen on October 26 at about 9:30 p.m. in Fairfield. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a tie-dye design and ripped denim jeans. Bovard is 5′1″, 101 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you or someone you know thinks they have seen Alora, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (205) 325-1450 and press option 2 when prompted.

