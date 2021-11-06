Saturday Morning Forecast

Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Valley through 9am this morning. A few areas are down to 0 miles of visibility, so getting around this morning may not be the easiest and will take extra time.

Temperatures are chilly to start off with the 30s settled over most of North Alabama. A patchy frost is accompanying the fog this weekend morning.

Things will slowly heat up over the next several hours with temperatures eventually climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

No rain for the weekend, so another sunny… but cool start to your Sunday. Things will continue to warm into next week with the 70s even making it back into your 10 day forecast.

By late next week we will see rain and cooler temperatures return to the Valley.

