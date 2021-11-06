Rosa Parks Day Committee responds to release of Crystal Ragland video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Body camera footage showing a military veteran dying at the hands of Huntsville Police is now public.

Crystal Ragland was shot and killed outside her home at Stadium Apartments in May of 2019.

A federal court ruling determined the officers acted reasonably and were justified in the use of deadly force but also ordered the release of the video to the public.

Police say they were called to Stadium Apartments after neighbors reported Ragland threatening them with a gun.

The video shows Ragland did not listen to officers commands to put her hands up when they arrived, instead it shows her reaching into her pocket where it was later discovered, she had a replica handgun.

Chronic PTSD. Traumatic Brain Injury. Not Stable; These are the words an apartment manager used to describe Crystal Ragland to Huntsville Police officers when they arrived on scene in May of 2019.

“We have lots of options and avenues we can explore.” Obviously we’ll try to get her some help,” an officer in the video said.

About a minute after knocking on her door, Crystal Ragland is seen lying on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds.

David Person with the Rosa Parks Day Committee says this may never have happened, if officers had tried to de-escalate the situation.

“He said Get your effing hands up. Now was that what he was trained to say? “It seems to me when you’re dealing with somebody that you know is under duress, and is not just an alleged criminal should dictate that you enter that situation differently. With de escalation in mind. Not pointing a gun at the person if they haven’t pointed a gun at you, not cursing at the person. Not shouting at the person. Not treating the person like a common criminal,” Person said.

After the brief exchange, the video shows Ragland reaching in her pocket to grab what appeared to be a gun.

At the time, officers did not know it was fake.

In a statement, Huntsville Police said, “When officers respond to a call of a person with a gun, they must first address safety before they can address any mental health concerns. As HPD’s mission is to protect and defend life, liberty, property and the constitutional rights of all people, our officers are first tasked with creating and securing a safe environment for the public and themselves before a person’s mental health status can be evaluated.”

Person says Ragland deserved better.

“We’re talking about someone who put on the uniform and served our nation and came back perhaps, at least it was certainly assumed came back with PTSD which means that Miss Ragland came back with a mental condition if this is true, that she came back with a mental condition that she did not have before she served our nation. We should be especially sensitive to people in that category,” Person said.

