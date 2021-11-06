Randolph Raiders defeat Fayette County Tigers 38-0

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Randolph Raiders (11-1) defeated the Fayette County Tigers (6-6) during Friday night’s non-region playoff game. The Randolph Raiders have never won a playoff game in school history, but tonight head coach David Lloyd and his team changed that.

During the first half, QB Andrew Hunter throws it over the middle to CB Conner Goodson, who outruns the defense for the game’s first score. Raiders OLB Griffin Kennamer comes up with the INT. More Randolph, more defense; Breenen Marsh gets into the backfield to force the fumble, William Collins recovers it and runs it down in the red zone. Raiders win 38-0.

Find a list of final scores from this week’s game below:

Florence - 10

Thompson - 49

Lamar County - 27

Tanner - 35

Gardendale - 35

Hartselle - 28

North Sand Mountain - 20

Midfield - 34

Center Point - 66

East Limestone - 36

Sparkman - 14

Hoover - 56

Pinson Valley - 28

Muscle Shoals - 21

Ramsay - 28

Guntersville - 20

Homewood - 42

Arab - 14

Boaz - 21

Parker - 31

Fayette County - 0

Randolph - 38

Meek - 52

R.A. Hubbard - 20

Decatur Heritage - 48

Marion County - 28

Fayetteville - 54

Gleason - 8

Dora - 21

Brooks - 42

