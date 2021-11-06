Police investigating after juvenile shot, in critical condition
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says it has opened an investigation after a juvenile was shot in Huntsville on Saturday afternoon.
HPD says the shooting happened on Rutledge Drive in Huntsville. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officers. They believe the shooting was accidental.
This is a developing story, if we find out more we will update this story.
