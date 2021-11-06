Deals
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money

60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to comply, probation violation, and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted sex offender has been captured after asking an off-duty sergeant for money, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding 60-year-old Wesley Johnson who was originally charged with aggravated child molestation. Authorities say he was arrested 24 hours later.

“It’s very dangerous for him to be on our streets, said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “The sergeant recognized him and made contact with our sex offer registry sergeant.” “They were on him less than a few minutes.”

Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to comply, probation violation, and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.

