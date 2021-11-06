Deals
Heroes Week kicks off at Huntsville International Airport

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a very special moment today at Huntsville International Airport as the Semper Fi Community Task Force welcomed Veteran honorees to Heroes Week.

A group of wounded warriors were welcomed at the airport by local community members to kick off the week on Friday. The group of active-duty members and Veterans walked through a ceremonial flag line which was organized by Semper Fi.

Heroes Week is for residents in the Tennessee Valley to show appreciation for the men and women who fought for our country and have the physical and emotional scars to prove it. Heroes Week is celebrated from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12.

There are multiple events these heroes will take part in during this time; especially the Veterans Day Parade. Multiple lunches and dinners will be held and members are invited to speak to local schools.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

