Grant addresses mental health needs for Alabama farmers

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have faced challenges.

“By nature, most farmers tend to be, don’t share information about how they’re feeling,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

This sometimes may trigger stress, but now resources are available to address their mental health.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address the mental health of farmers through training and resources.

“We’ve seen statistics that show that the instances of some mental illnesses are higher in the rural community than they even are in urban areas. Now what we’re going to do is a traveling roadshow. We’ll just go out and about in Alabama,” Pate said.

Pate says this grant removes the stigma that people don’t want to talk about mental health.

“Everybody that’s struggling with depression or anxiety is not necessarily suicidal, but we just want to let them know the resources that are there and when to ask for help, whether that’s financial maybe, before things escalate, and a lot of times people live with it really for years and never tell anybody,” Pate said.

These resources for farmers will be available at the beginning of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

