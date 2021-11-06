Deals
Frost Advisory and clocks go back one hour tonight

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After a fantastic Saturday afternoon across North Alabama, we have a clear and chilly night ahead with low temperatures dropping into the low to middle 30s by daybreak Sunday. 

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect through 6:00 AM CST Sunday, please cover and protect any sensitive plants and vegetation.  Daylight Saving Time will also end at 2 AM Sunday morning and clocks will fall back one hour, please change the batteries in your smoke detectors, NOAA weather radios and carbon monoxide detectors.  Despite the chilly morning, Sunday will be another beautiful Fall afternoon with abundant sunshine and high temps reaching the middle 60s. 

The work week will start off amazing with more sunshine and above average temps in the lower 70s for Monday through Wednesday!   We are tracking a cold front that will move through on Thursday Veteran’s Day that will likely bring scattered rain showers for Thursday.  Lingering rain and cooler temps will be expected for Friday and Saturday.

