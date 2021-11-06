Foggy Saturday morning in the Valley; temps climbing throughout the day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Valley through 9 a.m. Saturday. A few areas are down to 0 miles of visibility, so getting around this morning will take extra time.

Temperatures are chilly to start off with the 30s settled over most of North Alabama. A patchy frost is accompanying the fog Saturday morning.

Temperatures will slowly heat up over the next several hours, eventually climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will not see any rain this weekend, so expect a sunny but cool start to your Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with the 70s even making it back into your 10 day forecast.

By late next week we will see rain and cooler temperatures return to the Valley.

