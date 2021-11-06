Florence 8th grade football team organized fundraiser for Cramer Children’s Center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Middle School football team put their cleats and helmets aside to give back in a big way.

The Florence eighth grade football team loves to support each other, but even more than that they love to support others in need.

“No matter what if you have money if you don’t have money. It’s always just nice to help out with everybody because everybody needs help sometimes,” said eighth-grader, Blake Hamback.

And helping is exactly what they’ve been doing for the last month.

Florence Middle School’s eighth-grade football team has been raising donations for Cramer Children’s Center, a child advocacy center. The team took the initiative after volunteering at the center.

“We always like helping out with the community and stuff. We saw that the Cramer Center, they usually don’t get a lot of donations so decided to help them out and be good to the community,” said Hamback.

FMS students were able to donate all kinds of things.

Each box full of snacks to personal hygiene products will go directly to the center to help a child that’s in need.

“A lot of times we get foster kids that don’t have their own items so it’s really cool to see us bridging the community for these kids,” said Amanda Chadwell.

A team effort to make a difference.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.