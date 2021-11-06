Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of a 12-year-old boy that happened back in August.

On August 14, Columbus police responded to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive just after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 12-year-old Cortez Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was rendered until EMS arrived. Richardson was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was then pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

According to the Columbus Police Department, during an investigation of the murder, police developed David Harrison as a suspect and subsequently charged Harrison with murder and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Harrison is currently incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on November 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD video releases video in Crystal Ragland Shooting
HPD releases body camera footage in shooting death of Crystal Ragland
Police investigate possible homicide in Albertville
Homicide investigation underway after female found dead in Albertville
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Spiders in the kitchen at Bridge Street and a Chinese buffet bombs
Danny Pitts
Former Decatur pastor faces multiple sodomy charges
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead, two others injured

Latest News

Three in serious condition after possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender
60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to...
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead, two others injured
Foggy Saturday morning in the Valley; temps climbing throughout the day
Foggy Saturday morning in the Valley; temps climbing throughout the day