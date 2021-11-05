Deals
Shoals Chamber ‘Keep the Cheer Here’ campaign promotes shopping local during holidays

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep the cheer here: It’s all about shopping local.

“It is really an incentive to encourage our citizens of the Shoals to shop local. Of course, shop, eat, drink, support, and live local,” said Olivia Bradford.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce started this campaign last year, a year where shopping local really meant a difference for businesses because of the pandemic.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, Alabama Retail Association posted 12 percent increase in sales tax from shopping local over years before so we’re not saying its because of the Shoals Chamber “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign but we would like to say we do our part in encouraging people to shop local,” said Bradford.

Another way they are doing that is by having pop-up parties for the next month at local businesses across the Shoals during the noon lunch hour.

Bradford said they are also having these pop-up parties to encourage people to shop early.

“It’s important of course that we shop local, but shopping early is huge as well because we want to make sure that all of our stores are benefitting from the end of the year sales but they aren’t having to compete with those big box stores and all of those crazy sales that they might be throwing towards the end of the year,” said Bradford.

