Project Say Something awarded Affordable Care Act Grant to assist minorities

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Shoals organization is putting boots on the ground to help minority communities get insurance during open enrollment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a clear impact on poverty and the number of uninsured people of color, according to the CDC.

Now, a racial justice organization, Project Say Something, is doing its part to help Alabama’s Black and brown communities get insurance.

“We’re not actually selling the insurance but helping people go through the process of getting the insurance. Working families often don’t have hours to spend on the phone and on the internet just trying to get access to the care,” said Camille Bennett.

They were awarded an Affordable Care Act Navigator grant just to get people in minority communities enrolled.

Project Say Something will help people qualify for health insurance premium credits through the state’s healthcare exchange.

“Oftentimes, black and brown communities don’t have the same resources nor access to the resources,” said Bennett.

In fact, in Lauderdale County almost 12 percent of people are uninsured. That’s close to the 11.7 percent statewide average as well.

In Franklin County, 15 percent are uninsured.

Bennett said the organization will visit community churches and hold public events in hopes of reaching more people.

“It’s important for working families, families that work for small businesses, families that are struggling to make ends meet. A lot of the times if you are working for a small business and they don’t offer health insurance then you just go without and people don’t understand that there are alternatives out there to get them affordable care,” said Bennett.

So they are hoping to bridge that gap.

Open enrollment began on Nov.1 and runs through Jan.15. To schedule a consultation with Project Say Something, call (205) 693-8012 or email saysomething8888@gmail.com.

